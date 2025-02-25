Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Holdings Cut by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD lessened its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up approximately 1.0% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.56.
Insider Activity at Zscaler
In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $573,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,828,542.08. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,603.20. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Zscaler Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $197.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.20 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $251.55.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
