Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Takes $179,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 105,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 151.3% during the third quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 175,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 105,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,614,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $54.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.55. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

