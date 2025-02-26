Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

