Sincerus Advisory LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.4% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

