Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 366,226 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $30,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,996 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

