Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,277,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,972,000 after buying an additional 167,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,234,000 after acquiring an additional 135,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,503,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,797,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,849,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,685,000 after acquiring an additional 32,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.30.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $264.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.77 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

