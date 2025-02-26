Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 240.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $379.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.62, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

Get Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.