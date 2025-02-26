Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 240.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of CRWD opened at $379.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.62, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.08.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.