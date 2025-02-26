FFT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Longbow Finance SA lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 28,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 424,237 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,636 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

UBER stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

