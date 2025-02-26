BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust comprises 1.6% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 95.3% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 213,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 104,388 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BLW opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $14.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

