GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 322,258 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 322,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund comprises approximately 1.6% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSD. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $115,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 29.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 96.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.21.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Increases Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

