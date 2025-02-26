GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys 11,034 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 1.6% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $151,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $162,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

