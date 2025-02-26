Financial Symmetry Inc Cuts Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Financial Symmetry Inc reduced its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.37 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

