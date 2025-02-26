Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Price Target at $133.10

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company.

Get Globe Life alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

Globe Life Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GL opened at $123.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.80.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,964.06. This trade represents a 36.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $1,513,706.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,786.88. This trade represents a 41.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,678 shares of company stock worth $8,799,822. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Globe Life by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.