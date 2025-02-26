PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.12) per share and revenue of $248.99 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.62. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $54.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $373,879.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,823,564.48. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $921,506.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,197.56. This trade represents a 25.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,590 shares of company stock worth $11,264,023 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

