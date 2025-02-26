Contrasting Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Free Report) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A VeriSign 50.47% -43.01% 51.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and VeriSign”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VeriSign $1.56 billion 14.47 $785.70 million $8.00 29.78

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Decision Diagnostics.

92.9% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of VeriSign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Decision Diagnostics and VeriSign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00 VeriSign 0 0 2 1 3.33

VeriSign has a consensus price target of $250.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Given VeriSign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Risk & Volatility

Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -1.77, meaning that its stock price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VeriSign has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VeriSign beats Decision Diagnostics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decision Diagnostics

Decision Diagnostics Corp. develops smart phone based electronic medical record (EMR) technologies. The company offers prescription and non-prescription diagnostics; home testing products for the chronically ill; fulfillment services to direct to patient diabetes programs; and cell phone centric e-health products and technologies development services. It manufactures and distributes GenUltimate! glucose test strips, a Class II medical device for at-home use for the measurement of glucose; PetSure! glucose test strip for the glucose testing of dogs and cats designed to work with the Zoetis AlphaTrak and AlphaTrak II glucometers, a legacy meter; GenUltimate! 4Pets Glucose system, a proprietary glucose measuring system, including GenUltimate! 4Pets test strip and Avantage meter, for the testing of dogs, cats, and horses; and GenUltimate! Sure and GenUltimate! Precis test strips. In addition, it engages in the acquisition and holding of intellectual property including patents and trademarks and specialty manufacturing equipment. Further, the company also provides MD@Hand, an inpatient/outpatient management suite; Practice Probe, a data mining utility used to extract information from the physician's practice management system; and ResidenceWare, a residential management system that facilitates the relay of information from commercial and residential real estate management companies to occupying tenants using networking software systems and applications. Its EMR technologies are used by physicians at the point of care. The company was formerly known as InstaCare Corp. and changed its name to Decision Diagnostics Corp. in November 2011. Decision Diagnostics Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce. It operates directory for .name and .cc; and back-end systems for .edu, domain names. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

