BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.36 and traded as high as C$3.43. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.41, with a volume of 201,983 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.47.

In other BTB Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Armand Des Rosiers bought 15,000 shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,950.00. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB’s Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

