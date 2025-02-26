20,706 Shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,412,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 17,266.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,031,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,142,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 73,320 shares in the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $5,773,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 579,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153,084 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -830,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ERIC

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.