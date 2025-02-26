Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.62 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

