Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,357 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Toast by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Toast by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,296,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Toast by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Toast Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,609.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $5,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,534.04. This trade represents a 44.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,779 shares of company stock worth $5,415,192. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

