CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CaixaBank to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAIXY
CaixaBank Price Performance
CaixaBank Company Profile
CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CaixaBank
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.