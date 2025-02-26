CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CaixaBank to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

CaixaBank Price Performance

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

