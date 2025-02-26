DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03, Zacks reports. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. DT Midstream updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.050-4.450 EPS.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.20. 789,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.94.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.