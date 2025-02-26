Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 34,906,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 13,189,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.50 million, a PE ratio of -2,456.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

