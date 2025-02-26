Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Raised to Hold at Cantor Fitzgerald

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAIC. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $95.86 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.19.

In related news, EVP Barbara Supplee purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.36 per share, with a total value of $49,453.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,452.44. This represents a 13.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

