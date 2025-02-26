Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 838,856 Shares of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838,856 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mangoceuticals were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mangoceuticals Trading Down 10.9 %

MGRX opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

