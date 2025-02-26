Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Estimate for PepGen Earnings

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PepGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PEPG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered PepGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PepGen from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

PepGen Price Performance

NASDAQ PEPG opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. PepGen has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $55.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PepGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

