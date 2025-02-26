Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 3,030 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,162 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $723.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $698.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $875.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

