Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 201,353,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 208,280,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.
Oracle Power Company Profile
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
