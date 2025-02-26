DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

DDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Up 2.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

DDI stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.38 and a quick ratio of 21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

