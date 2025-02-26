DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
DNP Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
DNP opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
