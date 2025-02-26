Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Buys $155,500.00 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $310.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.71. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $266.75 and a one year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Citigroup began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

