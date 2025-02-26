First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $309,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,859,000 after buying an additional 60,147 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after acquiring an additional 124,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,199,000 after acquiring an additional 165,631 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $129.57 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.73. The firm has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.