Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.76 and last traded at $52.75. 2,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72.

Get Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3034 dividend. This is an increase from Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.