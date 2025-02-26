Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. 7,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 25,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

