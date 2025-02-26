VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $446.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $7.51.
VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VAALCO Energy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.