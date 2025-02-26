Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises approximately 1.6% of Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake
In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,121,445. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $246,060.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,760 shares in the company, valued at $7,303,489.20. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,810 shares of company stock valued at $63,340,544 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Snowflake Price Performance
Snowflake stock opened at $164.14 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $235.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.71 and its 200-day moving average is $144.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.07.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
