Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Acquires 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.3 %

BKNG stock opened at $5,033.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,898.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4,591.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

