Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now – February 23rd

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.35. 226,998,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,691,776. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.33. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $20.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,747,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,210. The stock has a market cap of $228.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.38.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded down $58.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,368,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,977. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.79.

