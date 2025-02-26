Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Ryvyl Stock Down 2.5 %

RVYL opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Ryvyl has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ryvyl stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Ryvyl at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.