Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 384 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,316 shares of company stock worth $2,332,393. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $208.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

