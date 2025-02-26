Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSCO. Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after buying an additional 1,620,256 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $40,861,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,693,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

