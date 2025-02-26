DMKC Advisory Services LLC Invests $218,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DMKC Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 76.2% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $141,050.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,936.08. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,102,572 shares of company stock valued at $381,283,706. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $306.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.97.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.