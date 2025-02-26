Barclays Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $13.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZI. Citigroup increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 317.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,885.42. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,622,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,228,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,053,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177,687 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,336,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.