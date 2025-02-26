Weil Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.4% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 250,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $277.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.64. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

