Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 1.0% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1,737.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,200. This represents a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,850 shares in the company, valued at $485,601. This trade represents a 91.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,790 shares of company stock valued at $23,161,540 in the last three months. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

