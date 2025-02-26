iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Eq LLC

Eq LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.