Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 2.2% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.3 %

MAR opened at $277.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.30.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,640 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,668 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.05.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

