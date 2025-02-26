Impact Investors Inc Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 496,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Impact Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 515,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 58,912 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

