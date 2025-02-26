PL Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 1,991.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560,646 shares during the quarter. SB Financial Group comprises approximately 0.1% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SB Financial Group worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 325.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBFG stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.77. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

