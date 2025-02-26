738 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 197.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partners started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $459.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.