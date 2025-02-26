LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,721 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $202.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.46. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

